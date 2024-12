An ash fall advisory is in effect until 10:00p.m. this evening for the Anchorage area according to the National Weather Service. Mount Redoubt erupted again this afternoon at approximately 3:30pm producing an ash cloud that has moved over the Anchorage area. Minor ash fall is expected over the Anchorage area through this evening. For more information, go to Alaska Volcano Observatory at: www.avo.alaska.edu.