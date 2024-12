Mount Redoubt erupted again around 7:30p.m. this evening sending an ash blast skyward that has closed Ted Stevens International Airport to all air traffic. Ash fall advisories are in effect for Anchorage, the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys and the Copper River Basin until 1:00a.m. according to the National Weather Service. Bring in the pets. Avoid driving. Go to the Alaska Volcano Observatory website for more information.