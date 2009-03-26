Mount Redoubt Erupts this morning

Photo from Alaska Volcano Observatory: Redoubt eruption plume, taken from Diamond Ridge near Homer at 9:51am, by Dennis Anderson. The small "RS" is the approximate location of the summit.

Mount Redoubt has erupted multiple times this morning. The most significant eruption occurred around 9:24 am with a plume rising to at least 65,000 feet. Low level ash clouds from this morning's eruptions are currently tracking southeastward toward the southwestern Kenai Peninsula, where ash fall advisories are in effect through 4:00 pm this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, high level ash clouds up above 30,000 feet are headed for Anchorage and will affect aviation. However, ash at these levels typically will not fall to the ground. Therefore, no ash fall is currently expected in the Anchorage area (12:10 pm AKDT).

At Ted Stevens International Airport, flights are still being rescheduled or delayed due to the ash cloud activity. Alaska Airlines has canceled all flights for the remainder of the day. Travelers are advised to consult their particular airlines to check on the status of their flight plans. Elemendorf Airforce base has announced, as a precautionary measure, it is repositioning some aircraft to Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks and McChord Air Force Base near Tacoma, Washington. Other aircraft remain sheltered at Elmendorf. The base and airfield remain open.

KSKA will continue to monitor the situation at Mount Redoubt and issue on-air announcements according to the significance of the situation. Listen to Alaska News Nightly tonight at 6:00 on KSKA for coverage on Mount Redoubt from around the state.

