Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

&quot;The sky&#039;s the limit&quot; for Anchorage middle school project

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 3, 2009 at 11:58 AM AKST
plane-kids1

Mouths agape as students at Begich Middle School get their first glimpse of the biplane they will complete buildingIf the enthusiasm of Monday's student assembly is any indication, Anchorage's Nicholas Begich Middle School has a special program that's destined "to take off."

Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack