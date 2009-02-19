AEDC: Todd Bucholz

On Wednesday, January 28th, the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation held its annual Economic Forecast Luncheon at the Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center. Todd Bucholz, a former White House Director of Economic Policy, gave the keynote address. It was entitled "Our Economy in the Age of Change." Given the importance of the topic and the speaker's expertise, KSKA wanted to present Mr. Bucholz's Anchorage address in its entirety.

Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage