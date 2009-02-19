AEDC: Todd Bucholz
On Wednesday, January 28th, the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation held its annual Economic Forecast Luncheon at the Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center. Todd Bucholz, a former White House Director of Economic Policy, gave the keynote address. It was entitled "Our Economy in the Age of Change." Given the importance of the topic and the speaker's expertise, KSKA wanted to present Mr. Bucholz's Anchorage address in its entirety.
Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)Books by Todd Bucholz (taken from Amazon.com):
- New Ideas from Dead Economists: An Introduction to Modern Economic Thought
- From Here to Economy: A Shortcut to Economic Literacy
- Bringing the Jobs Home: How the Left Created the Outsourcing Crisis--and How We Can Fix It
- Lasting Lessons from the Corner Office: Essential Wisdom from the Twentieth Century's Greatest Entrepreneurs
- Burgers, fries, and lawyers.: An article from: Policy Review
- New Ideas from Dead CEOs: Lasting Lessons from the Corner Office
- Market Shock: 9 Economic and Social Upheavals That Will Shake Your Financial Future-- and what to do about them