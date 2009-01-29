Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Do bears have a place in Alaska's biggest city?

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published January 29, 2009 at 5:19 PM AKST
brown_bear021

Bears, salmon and their place in "Anchorage's Big, Wild Life" is the focus of a special panel discussion taking place tomorrow. It's a topic that's come up at the Anchorage Assembly in recent months, but organizers from the Waterways Council say they want to keep tomorrow's discussion more ecological than political.

Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage

Download Audio (MP3)
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack