Do bears have a place in Alaska's biggest city?
Bears, salmon and their place in "Anchorage's Big, Wild Life" is the focus of a special panel discussion taking place tomorrow. It's a topic that's come up at the Anchorage Assembly in recent months, but organizers from the Waterways Council say they want to keep tomorrow's discussion more ecological than political.
- Anchorage Waterways Council
- Annual Meeting Announcement: Ecology of Bears and Salmon in Anchorage (PDF)
Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage
