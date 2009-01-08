Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Reminder: KSKA Tweetup today at 6pm

Alaska Public Media | By a
Published January 8, 2009 at 3:30 AM AKST
A quick reminder to anyone interested in hanging out at KSKA and meeting some cool social media folks from around Anchorage...The KSKA Tweetup is still on for today (Thursday) at 6:00 p.m. All we ask is that folks register for the event (free) so we can have enough snacks and prep a custom nametag for everyone.This should be a fun, casual event! So far we've got a small group of about 25 planning to attend. Read up on our plans here. Register here.All are welcome, whether you're already a social media maven or just interested in learning more.Questions? Contact us at twitter@kska.org.
