Reminder: KSKA Tweetup today at 6pm

A quick reminder to anyone interested in hanging out at KSKA and meeting some cool social media folks from around Anchorage...The KSKA Tweetup is still on for today (Thursday) at 6:00 p.m. All we ask is that folks register for the event (free) so we can have enough snacks and prep a custom nametag for everyone.This should be a fun, casual event! So far we've got a small group of about 25 planning to attend. Read up on our plans here. Register here.All are welcome, whether you're already a social media maven or just interested in learning more.Questions? Contact us at twitter@kska.org.