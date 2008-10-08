Talk of Alaska: Giving Voice to Alaska

With the nomination of Sarah Palin, the nation has discovered Alaska again. You can see stories datelined "Wasilla," in national magazines and newspapers. But Alaskans have their own stories to tell. This week on "Talk of Alaska," we'll meet the Alaskan authors of two new books about the environment we live in. Giving a voice to the natural forces of Alaska is the subject this week on Talk of Alaska, live statewide on the stations of the Alaska Public Radio Network.Download audio (MP3, 60 min)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

Bill Sherwonit, author of "Living with Wildness"

Ann Coray, co-editor of "Cross-currents North"

