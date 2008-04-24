APRN dominates Alaska Press Club radio news awards

This past Saturday (19 Apr 2008) the Alaska Press Club held its annual banquet and awards ceremony and reporters from across the Alaska Public Radio Network scooped up a bundle of awards in a variety of categories. We couldn't be more excited for the achievements.Congratulations to all the reporters and the supporting staff of the APRN!NOTES: Only the APRN winners are listed. Original stories are linked, where possible. Special thanks to Steve Heimel for assembling this list.BREAKING NEWS

BEST SINGLE STORY

COMPREHENSIVE

First: CoastAlaska, "Voices of Tongass"

Second: David Shurtleff, APRN - Anchorage, "Alaska Corruption Trials"

Third: John Ryan, KTOO - Juneau, "Avalanche Series"

ONGOING PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM

Second: Dixie Hutchinson, KNBA - Anchorage, "Out-migration"

Third: Casey Kelly, KMXT - Kodiak, "The Alaska Fisheries Report"

GOVERNMENT /POLITICAL REPORTING

BUSINESS REPORTING

First: Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska, "Real Estate Boom"

Second: Joe Viechnicki, KFSK - Petersburg, "Rural Hospital Connections"

Third: Jay Barrett, KMXT - Kodiak, "Beer Supply in Danger"

ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTING

First: Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska, "Fish Drift from Familiar Alaska Waters"

Second: Dixie Hutchinson, KNBA - Anchorage, "Anchorage Running Clean"

Third: Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska, "Yakutat Hubbard Glacier"

BEST REPORTING ON CRIME OR COURTS

BEST REPORTING ON HEALTH OR SCIENCE

Second: Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage, "Traditional Healers"

BEST FEATURE

First: Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska, "End of an era in Unalaska"

Second: Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage, "Arctic Ocean"

Third: Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka, "Yaadaas"

BEST PROFILE

First: Celeste Novak, Mike Mason, KBBI - Homer, "Howard Hedges Obituary"

Second: Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska, "Dr. David Baines"

Third: Ellen Lockyer, AK / APRN - Anchorage, "Moses Obeidi"

BEST SPORTS STORY

BEST ARTS REPORTING

First: Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska, "Philippines Pop in Unalaska"

Second: Rebecca Shier, AK / APRN - Anchorage, "Alaska in da Bronx"

Third: Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage, "Prison Music"

BEST DAILY NEWS PROGRAM