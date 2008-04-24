APRN dominates Alaska Press Club radio news awards
This past Saturday (19 Apr 2008) the Alaska Press Club held its annual banquet and awards ceremony and reporters from across the Alaska Public Radio Network scooped up a bundle of awards in a variety of categories. We couldn't be more excited for the achievements.Congratulations to all the reporters and the supporting staff of the APRN!NOTES: Only the APRN winners are listed. Original stories are linked, where possible. Special thanks to Steve Heimel for assembling this list.BREAKING NEWS
- First: Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska, "Fire on the Stellar Sea"
- Second: David Shurtleff, APRN - Anchorage, "FBI Raids Home of Senator Ted Stevens"
BEST SINGLE STORY
- First: Libby Casey, KUAC - Fairbanks, "Iraq war widow chooses in vitro"
- Second: Rebecca Sheir, AK / APRN - Anchorage, "Selling the U.S. One Inch at a time"
- Third: Matt Lichtenstein, KFSK - Petersburg, "Record Snowfall"
COMPREHENSIVE
- First: CoastAlaska, "Voices of Tongass"
- Second: David Shurtleff, APRN - Anchorage, "Alaska Corruption Trials"
- Third: John Ryan, KTOO - Juneau, "Avalanche Series"
ONGOING PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM
- Second: Dixie Hutchinson, KNBA - Anchorage, "Out-migration"
- Third: Casey Kelly, KMXT - Kodiak, "The Alaska Fisheries Report"
GOVERNMENT /POLITICAL REPORTING
- First: David Shurtleff, APRN - Anchorage, "Congressional Picnic Gone Wrong"
- Second: Leah Mann, KCAW - Sitka, "Youth Election"
BUSINESS REPORTING
- First: Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska, "Real Estate Boom"
- Second: Joe Viechnicki, KFSK - Petersburg, "Rural Hospital Connections"
- Third: Jay Barrett, KMXT - Kodiak, "Beer Supply in Danger"
ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTING
- First: Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska, "Fish Drift from Familiar Alaska Waters"
- Second: Dixie Hutchinson, KNBA - Anchorage, "Anchorage Running Clean"
- Third: Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska, "Yakutat Hubbard Glacier"
BEST REPORTING ON CRIME OR COURTS
- First: Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage, "Fred the Bailsman"
- Second: Ellen Lockyer, AK / APRN - Anchorage, "Exxon Payback"
- Third: David Shurtleff, APRN - Anchorage, "Feds Outline Case Against Kott"
BEST REPORTING ON HEALTH OR SCIENCE
- Second: Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage, "Traditional Healers"
BEST FEATURE
- First: Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska, "End of an era in Unalaska"
- Second: Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage, "Arctic Ocean"
- Third: Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka, "Yaadaas"
BEST PROFILE
- First: Celeste Novak, Mike Mason, KBBI - Homer, "Howard Hedges Obituary"
- Second: Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska, "Dr. David Baines"
- Third: Ellen Lockyer, AK / APRN - Anchorage, "Moses Obeidi"
BEST SPORTS STORY
- First: Rebecca Sheir, AK / APRN - Anchorage "Keeping Up With The Jumpers: Competitive Rope Skipping in the Last Frontier"
- Second: Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage, "Risking It on Denali"
- Third: Dixie Hutchinson, KNBA - Anchorage, "WEIO Kickoff"
BEST ARTS REPORTING
- First: Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska, "Philippines Pop in Unalaska"
- Second: Rebecca Shier, AK / APRN - Anchorage, "Alaska in da Bronx"
- Third: Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage, "Prison Music"
BEST DAILY NEWS PROGRAM
- First: KMXT Midday Report with Jay Barrett, KMXT - Kodiak