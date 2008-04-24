Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
APRN dominates Alaska Press Club radio news awards

Alaska Public Media
Published April 23, 2008 at 8:00 PM AKDT

This past Saturday (19 Apr 2008) the Alaska Press Club held its annual banquet and awards ceremony and reporters from across the Alaska Public Radio Network scooped up a bundle of awards in a variety of categories. We couldn't be more excited for the achievements.Congratulations to all the reporters and the supporting staff of the APRN!NOTES: Only the APRN winners are listed. Original stories are linked, where possible. Special thanks to Steve Heimel for assembling this list.BREAKING NEWS

BEST SINGLE STORY

COMPREHENSIVE

  • First: CoastAlaska, "Voices of Tongass"
  • Second: David Shurtleff, APRN - Anchorage, "Alaska Corruption Trials"
  • Third: John Ryan, KTOO - Juneau, "Avalanche Series"

ONGOING PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM

  • Second: Dixie Hutchinson, KNBA - Anchorage, "Out-migration"
  • Third: Casey Kelly, KMXT - Kodiak, "The Alaska Fisheries Report"

GOVERNMENT /POLITICAL REPORTING

BUSINESS REPORTING

  • First: Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska, "Real Estate Boom"
  • Second: Joe Viechnicki, KFSK - Petersburg, "Rural Hospital Connections"
  • Third: Jay Barrett, KMXT - Kodiak, "Beer Supply in Danger"

ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTING

  • First: Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska, "Fish Drift from Familiar Alaska Waters"
  • Second: Dixie Hutchinson, KNBA - Anchorage, "Anchorage Running Clean"
  • Third: Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska, "Yakutat Hubbard Glacier"

BEST REPORTING ON CRIME OR COURTS

BEST REPORTING ON HEALTH OR SCIENCE

BEST FEATURE

  • First: Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska, "End of an era in Unalaska"
  • Second: Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage, "Arctic Ocean"
  • Third: Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka, "Yaadaas"

BEST PROFILE

  • First: Celeste Novak, Mike Mason, KBBI - Homer, "Howard Hedges Obituary"
  • Second: Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska, "Dr. David Baines"
  • Third: Ellen Lockyer, AK / APRN - Anchorage, "Moses Obeidi"

BEST SPORTS STORY

BEST ARTS REPORTING

  • First: Charles Homans, KIAL - Unalaska, "Philippines Pop in Unalaska"
  • Second: Rebecca Shier, AK / APRN - Anchorage, "Alaska in da Bronx"
  • Third: Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage, "Prison Music"

BEST DAILY NEWS PROGRAM

  • First: KMXT Midday Report with Jay Barrett, KMXT - Kodiak
