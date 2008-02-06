State of the Judiciary 2008

Chief Justice Dana Fabe gave this year's State of the Judiciary address today at the capitol in Juneau. Attached is a complete recording of the speech for those that would like to hear her comments in full.Chief Justice Fabe was Alaska's first female Supreme Court justice starting in 1996 and became the state's first female Chief Justice beginning in 2000. You can discover more biographical details at Wikipedia and at the Alaska Courts site.The speech runs about 26 minutes. APRN's Dave Donaldson recorded the event.