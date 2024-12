Members cities of WWCAM sign the Nuuk Declaration 2008 in Nuuk, GreenlandBefore attending last week's U.S. Mayor's Conference in Washington DC. Anchorage Mayor Mark Begich was in Nuuk, Greenland for the World Winter Cities Association for Mayors conference. According to the mayor, two topics dominated the gathering--global warming and northern youth.

Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage