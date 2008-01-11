New Cancer Center receives record contribution
ConocoPhillips President Jim Bowles (left) and Providence Chief Executive Al Parrish (right).Yesterday Providence Alaska Medical Center's brand new Cancer Center was treated to an historic infusion of money. ConocoPhillips presented $5 million to the state-of-the-art $35 million cancer treatment facility.
- The new Providence Cancer Center is holding an open house with tours for the public Sunday, January 13 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage