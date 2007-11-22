The Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA, FM 91.1 join hands and share voices with, "Alaska World Affairs Council Presents", bringing the world to Alaska. KSKA gives you a front row seat with recorded programs featuring speakers presented by the Alaska World Affairs Council. This week, listen to US editor and columnist with The Times of London Gerard Baker address, "U.S. European Economic Relations" recorded November 9th at the Hilton Anchorage. Tune in November 23rd at 7:30p.m. for the "Alaska World Affairs Council Presents" on KSKA, FM 91.1 ("Anchorage Edition" will return next week)