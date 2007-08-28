Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage School District approves new culturally-sensitive scheduling policy

Alaska Public Media | By a
Published August 28, 2007 at 3:14 PM AKDT

Starting today, when Anchorage schools schedule an event, they'd better double-check to make certain it doesn't fall on one of 12 days deemed culturally or religiously significant. Last night the Anchorage School Board approved a new policy that prohibits all school events on those days.The following are the days on which no Anchorage School District activities may be scheduled:

  • New Years Day
  • Orthodox Christmas
  • Good Friday
  • Easter
  • Orthodox Easter
  • Passover*
  • Rosh Hashana*
  • Yom Kippur*
  • Eid al Fitr*
  • Eid al Adha*
  • Thanksgiving Day
  • Christmas Day

* Observed from sundown of the preceding day through entire calendared date.Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage
News
a
See stories by a