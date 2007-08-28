Anchorage School District approves new culturally-sensitive scheduling policy

Starting today, when Anchorage schools schedule an event, they'd better double-check to make certain it doesn't fall on one of 12 days deemed culturally or religiously significant. Last night the Anchorage School Board approved a new policy that prohibits all school events on those days.The following are the days on which no Anchorage School District activities may be scheduled:

New Years Day

Orthodox Christmas

Good Friday

Easter

Orthodox Easter

Passover*

Rosh Hashana*

Yom Kippur*

Eid al Fitr*

Eid al Adha*

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

* Observed from sundown of the preceding day through entire calendared date.Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage