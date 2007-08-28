Anchorage School District approves new culturally-sensitive scheduling policy
Starting today, when Anchorage schools schedule an event, they'd better double-check to make certain it doesn't fall on one of 12 days deemed culturally or religiously significant. Last night the Anchorage School Board approved a new policy that prohibits all school events on those days.The following are the days on which no Anchorage School District activities may be scheduled:
- New Years Day
- Orthodox Christmas
- Good Friday
- Easter
- Orthodox Easter
- Passover*
- Rosh Hashana*
- Yom Kippur*
- Eid al Fitr*
- Eid al Adha*
- Thanksgiving Day
- Christmas Day
* Observed from sundown of the preceding day through entire calendared date.Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage