Alaska News Nightly web posting delayed this evening

Alaska Public Media
Published August 16, 2007 at 5:00 PM AKDT

For those looking for tonight's Alaska News Nightly (ANN) here at APRN.org, please be aware that our web posting will be a little delayed this evening (the broadcast will go on at its normal time).  We're having a listener appreciation picnic here at APRN HQ in Anchorage starting at 5:00 p.m.  Our IT guy (John Proffitt) will be mingling, taking pictures and video at the event rather than editing web stuff.We will post ANN -- just later than usual.  If you're an e-mail or podcast subscriber, you might need to check back at the site manually to get the latest updates before Friday evening.Thanks for your understanding, and we hope to see you at the picnic tonight! (If you're coming, please call us at 550-8400 to let us know.)
Alaska News Nightly