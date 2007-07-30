The Alaska Public Radio Network is full of talent, and we're racking up the awards to prove it. In addition to the recent national win for AK, there's another Public Radio News Directors Inc. (PRNDI) award winner in our midst.KTOO's John Ryan won a 2007 PRNDI award in Division A for his series As the Sound Churns. The first place win beat out another 43 nationwide entries in the same category and division. Ryan produced the series while freelancing for KUOW in Seattle last year before joining KTOO in Juneau. You can listen to the winning five-part series at KUOW's web site here.

Comments from the PRNDI Judges: I was struck by the storytelling -- the sound, the writing, the actuality all blended together to tell a story. And it is a well-crafted job of storytelling. I was especially impressed with the reporter's "turn of phrase" -- the description of the raw sewage being dumped into the Sound is excellent writing. It brings the story home to the listener. All in all, it is an impressive treatment of a very serious subject -- and if this had been on our station, it would have been a true "driveway moment."

In addition to the PRNDI award, the series won a regional RTNDA award for Best News Documentary and another regional award from the Society of Professional Journalists for Best Radio News Series.You can see and hear more of John Ryan's work at KTOO, PRX and in multiple APRN programs, including the most recent AK.Congratulations to John Ryan, KUOW and KTOO!