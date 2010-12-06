Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Alzheimer's Disease

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published December 6, 2010 at 10:46 AM AKST

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive, degenerative disease that attacks the brain and results in impaired memory, thinking and behavior. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and the fourth leading cause of death in adults, after heart disease, cancer and stroke. This week on Line One, Lisa Wawrzonek from Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska joins host Dr. Woodard for a discussion on caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's.

Download Audio (MP3)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 6, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 6, 2010 at 7:00 p.m.

