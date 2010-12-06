Line One: Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive, degenerative disease that attacks the brain and results in impaired memory, thinking and behavior. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and the fourth leading cause of death in adults, after heart disease, cancer and stroke. This week on Line One, Lisa Wawrzonek from Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska joins host Dr. Woodard for a discussion on caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's.
- Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska
- Alzheimer's Association: Inside the brain, an interactive tour
- Alzheimer's Disease Education and Referral (ADEAR) Center of the National Institute on Aging
Download Audio (MP3)
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUESTS:
- Lisa Wawrzonek, Director of Education, Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, December 6, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, December 6, 2010 at 7:00 p.m.
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.