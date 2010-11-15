Line One: The Talent Code
Anchorage grown, Dan Coyle (pictured right) is a contributing editor for Outside magazine and the author of three books, including the New York Times bestseller Lance Armstrong’s War. This week on Line One, Coyle joins host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss his new book, The Talent Code about a new way of getting really good at sports, art, music, and anything else. The Talent Code connects the observation of practice with the neurobiology of learning. Learn more on Line One: Your Health Connection Monday at 2:00 pm on KSKA.
- The Talent Code website
- Scientific American: "White Matter Matters" by R. Douglas Fields (PDF)
- Positive Coaching Alliance
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatricianGUEST: Dan Coyle, contributing editor for Outside magazine, author: The Talent Code, Lance Armstrong's War, Walking Samuel, Hardball: A Season in the ProjectsLIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 15, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, November 15, 2010 at 7:00 p.m.
