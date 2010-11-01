Line One: Genetically Modified Foods

The world's population has grown exponentially last 300 - 400 years. With close to seven billion people in the world, adding 80 million per year, how will we feed everyone? Genetically modified foods have been suggested as one of the solutions to hunger. What are the concerns regarding genetically modified foods? This week on Line One, Dr. Kevin Folta joins host Dr. Woodard to discuss "Frankenfoods" and their impact on our health. Participate in the conversation Monday at 2:00 pm on Line One: Your Health Connection.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician GUEST:

Dr. Kevin Folta, author and professor, University of Florida, Horticultural Sciences Department and the Graduate Program in Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 1, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, November 1, 2010 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: