Line One: Influenza Prevention
According to the CDC, influenza rates in the United States are currently low, making it an ideal time to get vaccinated. This week on Line One: Your Health Connection learn more about the different types of flu, symptoms, prevention, and vaccination in Alaska when Dr. Woodard hosts State of Alaska epidemiologist, Dr. Joe McLaughlin and Immunization Program Manager, Laurel Wood. Participate in the conversation Monday at 2:00 pm on KSKA.
- State of Alaska Epidemiology: Influenza Information
- CDC: Seasonal Influenza (flu)
- National Foundation for Infectious Diseases: Influenza Immunization Among Health Care Workers (PDF)
Download Audio(MP3)HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician GUEST:
- Laurel Wood, Immunization Program Manager, State of Alaska
- Dr. Joe McLaughlin, MD, State Epidemiologist, State of Alaska
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, October 25, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, October 25, 2010 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.