Line One: Vitamins, Supplements and Energy Drinks

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published June 7, 2010 at 6:00 AM AKDT

This week on Line One, the host, Dr. Thad Woodard, will discuss the roles as well as the pros and cons of vitamins, supplements, energy drinks and dieting medications with nutritionist Marion Nestle.

Photo courtesy of foodpolitics.com - Features Line One Guest, Marion Nestle

  • Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST:

  • Marion Nestle, Paulette Goddard Professor, Department of Nutrition, Food Studies and Public Health

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 7, 2010 at 2:00 p.m. REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 7, 2010 at 8:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Line One
Slavik Boyechko
