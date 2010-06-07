Line One: Vitamins, Supplements and Energy Drinks

This week on Line One, the host, Dr. Thad Woodard, will discuss the roles as well as the pros and cons of vitamins, supplements, energy drinks and dieting medications with nutritionist Marion Nestle.

Features Line One Guest, Marion Nestle

Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST:

Marion Nestle, Paulette Goddard Professor, Department of Nutrition, Food Studies and Public Health

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 7, 2010 at 2:00 p.m. REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 7, 2010 at 8:00 p.m.

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast

Post your comment or question below

