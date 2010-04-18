Line One: Brain Science
Dr. Ginger Campbell has been an emergency physician since 1992, but she has a long-standing interest in mind-body medicine, the brain and consciousness. Her podcast Brain Science shares recent discoveries from the world of neuroscience in a way that people of all backgrounds can enjoy. This week, Dr. Ginger Campbell and host Dr. Thad Woodard take your calls and questions about the most important advances in neuroscience on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.
- Brain Science podcast
- SciencePodcasters.org
- Dr. Ginger Campbell's Podcasts and Blogs
- Dr. Ginger Campbell: Books and Ideas
- Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
- Dr. Ginger Campbell, emergency physician; host the Brain Science Podcast
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday April 19, 2010 at 2:00 p.m. REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, April 19, 2010 at 8:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
