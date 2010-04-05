Line One: Parenthood

Susan Stiffelman is dedicated to helping parents raise kids who are joyful, resilient and authentically themselves. Author of Parenting Without Power Struggles, Stiffleman joins host Dr. Thad Woodard on Line One: Your Health Connection to answer your single parenting, divorce, discipline, child and teen parenting questions.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST:

Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST:

Susan Stiffelman, licensed Marriage, Family and Child Counselor; Educational Therapist; Parent Educator; Professional Speaker; author of Parenting Without Power Struggles

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday April 5, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, April 5, 2010 at 8:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS: