Line One: Parenthood

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 5, 2010 at 10:37 AM AKDT

Susan Stiffelman is dedicated to helping parents raise kids who are joyful, resilient and authentically themselves. Author of Parenting Without Power Struggles, Stiffleman joins host Dr. Thad Woodard on Line One: Your Health Connection to answer your single parenting, divorce, discipline, child and teen parenting questions.

HOST:

  • Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday April 5, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, April 5, 2010 at 8:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

