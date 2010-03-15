Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Line One: Anxiety Disorder

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 15, 2010 at 10:59 AM AKDT

Anxiety disorders range from feelings of uneasiness to disabling dread of everyday situations. To help us understand what triggers anxiety Dr. Daniela Schiller (pictured  right) from the Center for Neural Science and Psychology at New York University joins host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss her research into the neural mechanisms underlying emotional control and flexibility. Learn about the signs, symptoms, and types of anxiety attacks and disorders on Line One: Your Health Connection this afternoon at 2:00 pm.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST:

  • Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday March 15, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, March 15, 2010 at 8:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

  • Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
Line One
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack