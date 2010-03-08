Line One: Mental Health

begins at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute just after Gwen Bradshaw has attempted suicide in the peak of Alaska’s dark winter in 2004. Providing insight into the world of mental illness, Mary Katzky from Affinityfilms and school psychologist, Deb Ward join host Dr. Woodard to discuss the documentary About Face and mental health in Alaska on this week's Line One: Your Health Connection Monday afternoon at 2:00 pm.

Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

Mary Katzky, founder, Affinityfilms, Inc.

Deb Ward, certified school psychologist, Anchorage School District

