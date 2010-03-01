Line One: Dealing with Divorce

According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, one out of every two marriages today ends in divorce and many divorcing families include children . To discuss the basic legal and psychological aspects of divorce on today's Line One: Your Health Connection Dr. Woodard hosts Anchorage attorney, Julie Wrigley and pediatric psychologist, Cathy Von Hipple. The pair recently founded Riptide Divorce Education, a workshop in Anchorage to help parents travel towards a functional divorce. Learn more on Line One this afternoon at 2:00 pm.

Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

Cathy Von Hipple , PhD, pediatric psychologist; Riptide Divorce Education

, PhD, pediatric psychologist; Riptide Divorce Education Julie Wrigley, attorney, Anchorage; Riptide Divorce Education

