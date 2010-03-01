Line One: Dealing with Divorce
According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, one out of every two marriages today ends in divorce and many divorcing families include children . To discuss the basic legal and psychological aspects of divorce on today's Line One: Your Health Connection Dr. Woodard hosts Anchorage attorney, Julie Wrigley and pediatric psychologist, Cathy Von Hipple. The pair recently founded Riptide Divorce Education, a workshop in Anchorage to help parents travel towards a functional divorce. Learn more on Line One this afternoon at 2:00 pm.
- Riptide Divorce Education
- Riptide Divorce Education: Recommended Reading
- CDC: Marriages and Divorces
- American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: Children and Divorce
- Alaska Association of Collaborative Professionals
- Alaska Court System: Family Law Self-Help Center
HOST:
- Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
- Cathy Von Hipple, PhD, pediatric psychologist; Riptide Divorce Education
- Julie Wrigley, attorney, Anchorage; Riptide Divorce Education
