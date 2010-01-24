Line One: Kidney Stones and Bladder Cancer

This week on Line One, host Dr. Thad Woodard talks about kidney stones and bladder cancer with Anchorage urologist Dr. Wesley Turner. Dr. Turner has practiced urological surgery in Alaska since 1994 and became a founding partner of Alpine Urology in 1997.

Find out about the symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of urinary tract problems and disease on the nextLine One Your Health Connection Monday afternoon at 2:00 pm.



Download Audio (MP3)

HOST:





Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@aprn.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@aprn.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

