Poor health can contribute to being homeless, and being homeless can lead to poor health. Limited access to health care can make it worse. That's why the health of homeless people in the United States is worse than that of the general population. This week on Line One, Jackie Stoll from Brother Francis Shelter Caring Clinic, and Susan Bomalaski from Catholic Social Services in Anchorage join host Dr. Woodard to talk about Alaska's increasing homeless population and their growing health care needs.

Jackie Stoll, nurse practitioner, Brother Francis Shelter Caring Clinic

Susan Bomalaski, PhD, Executive Director, Catholic Social Services

