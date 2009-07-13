Line One: Urogynecology
Dr. Andrea Wang (right) of Alaska Urological Associates joins host Dr. Woodard on Line One this week to discuss disorders of the female urinary tract system. Urogynecology is a separate subspecialty of gynecology dealing with female urinary incontinence and pelvic prolapse, both of which are common, though seldom-discussed consequences of childbirth and aging. Send emails or participate in the live call-in with Dr. Andrea Wang this afternoon at 2:00 pm on KSKA.
- Dr. Andrea Wang, urogynecologist, Alaska Urological Associates
