Line One: Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy Prevention

Teen pregnancy and unplanned pregnancy among young adults is at the root of a number of important public health and social challenges. After a two year drop, the teen birth rate is on the rise again in Alaska. Enzina Marrari is the Director of Education at Planned Parenthood of Alaska and she joins host Dr. Woodard this week, along with Sarah Brown, CEO of The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy.

Download Audio (MP3) GUESTS:

Enzina Marrari , Director of Education, Planned Parenthood of Alaska

, Director of Education, Planned Parenthood of Alaska Sarah Brown, CEO, The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, July 6, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, July 6, 2009 at 8:00 p.m. PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS: