Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Line One: Health Care Reform

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 29, 2009 at 11:01 AM AKDT

joberlander_full
Dr. John Oberlander (right), associate professor of Social Medicine and Health Policy & Management at the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill will be this week's guest on Line One. As the debate on health care form enters a critical stage in Congress, Dr. Oberlander joins Line One host, Dr. Woodard to discuss health care reform as it stands today.

Download Audio (MP3)MORE LINKS:

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Jonathan Oberlander,associate professor of Social Medicine and Health Policy & Management at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 29, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 29, 2009 at 8:00 p.m. PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

  • Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
Line One
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack