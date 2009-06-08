Line One: Exercise Physiology
Today's guest on Line One, Dr. Michael Koehle (pictured right) examines the underlying mechanisms of environmental illnesses such as altitude, heat and decompression illness at the UBC Environmental Physiology Lab. Dr. Koehle is a physician trained in rural and remote medicine and sport medicine. He is also a physiologist specializing in exercise, respiratory and environmental physiology. Dr. Koehle joins host Dr. Woodard this week to discuss environmental physiology, focusing on the respiratory effects of exercise in cold weather.
- WebMD: Exercise Physiology
- IOC Consensus Statement on Asthma in Elite Athletes (PDF)
- University of British Columbia: Environmental Physiology Lab
- Dr. Michael Koehle, principal investigator, Environmental Physiology Lab, University of British Columbia
