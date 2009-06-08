Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Line One: Exercise Physiology

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 8, 2009 at 12:23 PM AKDT
mike-koehle

Today's guest on Line One, Dr. Michael Koehle (pictured right) examines the underlying mechanisms of environmental illnesses such as altitude, heat and decompression illness at the UBC Environmental Physiology LabDr. Koehle is a physician trained in rural and remote medicine and sport medicine. He is also a physiologist specializing in exercise, respiratory and environmental physiology. Dr. Koehle joins host Dr. Woodard this week to discuss environmental physiology, focusing on the respiratory effects of exercise in cold weather.

Download Audio(MP3) GUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 8, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 8, 2009 at 8:00 p.m. PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

  • Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
Line One
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack