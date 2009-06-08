Line One: Exercise Physiology

Today's guest on Line One, Dr. Michael Koehle (pictured right) examines the underlying mechanisms of environmental illnesses such as altitude, heat and decompression illness at the UBC Environmental Physiology Lab. Dr. Koehle is a physician trained in rural and remote medicine and sport medicine. He is also a physiologist specializing in exercise, respiratory and environmental physiology. Dr. Koehle joins host Dr. Woodard this week to discuss environmental physiology, focusing on the respiratory effects of exercise in cold weather.

Download Audio(MP3) GUESTS:

Dr. Michael Koehle, principal investigator, Environmental Physiology Lab, University of British Columbia

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 8, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 8, 2009 at 8:00 p.m. PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS: