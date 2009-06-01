Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Sleep disorders

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 1, 2009 at 11:02 AM AKDT
According to the Center for Disease Control, insufficient sleep is associated with a number of chronic diseases and conditions - such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and depression - which threaten our nation's health. To discuss common sleep disorders including insomnia, narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome, and sleep apnea, this week on Line One, host Dr. Woodard welcomes Dr. David Claman, director of the UCSF Sleep Disorders Center. Email or call-in with your questions and comments from 2:00 - 3:00 pm.

