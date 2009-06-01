Line One: Sleep disorders
According to the Center for Disease Control, insufficient sleep is associated with a number of chronic diseases and conditions - such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and depression - which threaten our nation's health. To discuss common sleep disorders including insomnia, narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome, and sleep apnea, this week on Line One, host Dr. Woodard welcomes Dr. David Claman, director of the UCSF Sleep Disorders Center. Email or call-in with your questions and comments from 2:00 - 3:00 pm.
- MedlinePlus: Sleep Disorders
- CDC: Sleep and Sleep Disorders
- National Sleep Foundation
- UCSF Medical Center: Sleep Quiz
Download Audio (MP3)GUESTS:
- Dr. David Claman, director, UCSF Sleep Disorders Center
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, June 1, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, June 1, 2009 at 8:00 p.m PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
