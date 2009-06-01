Line One: Sleep disorders

According to the Center for Disease Control, insufficient sleep is associated with a number of chronic diseases and conditions - such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and depression - which threaten our nation's health. To discuss common sleep disorders including insomnia, narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome, and sleep apnea, this week on Line One, host Dr. Woodard welcomes Dr. David Claman, director of the UCSF Sleep Disorders Center. Email or call-in with your questions and comments from 2:00 - 3:00 pm.

GUESTS:

Dr. David Claman, director, UCSF Sleep Disorders Center

