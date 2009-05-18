Line One: Hepatitis

In honor of World Hepatitis Day, Dr. Woodard welcomes Dr. Brian McMahon, recipient of the Hepatitis B Foundation's "Distinguished Scientist Award 2009" and Ginger Provo, Nurse Epidemiologist with the State of Alaska. World Hepatitis Day is Tuesday May 19. Are you number 12? Shockingly one in 12 people worldwide are living with either chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C. Learn more on today's show at 2:00 pm.

Download Audio (MP3) GUESTS:

Dr. Brian McMahon , Scientific and Clinical Director, Liver Disease and Hepatitis Program, Alaska Native Medical Center

Ginger Provo, Nurse Epidemiologist, State of Alaska, DPH, Section of Epidemiology

