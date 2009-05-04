Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Women&#039;s Health

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 4, 2009 at 1:20 PM AKDT
judylargeweb

Co-founder of the Boston Women's Health Book Collective and and co-author of all editions of Our Bodies, Ourselves, Judy Norsigianarrives in Anchorage this week for a reading, book signing, and discussion of Our Bodies, Ourselves: Pregnancy and Birthand a screening of the film Orgasmic Birth at Bear Tooth Theatre. This afternoon, she joins host Dr. Woodard on Line One to discuss women's health issues.

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, May 4, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, May 4, 2009 at 8:00 p.m PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

