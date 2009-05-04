Line One: Women's Health
Co-founder of the Boston Women's Health Book Collective and and co-author of all editions of Our Bodies, Ourselves, Judy Norsigianarrives in Anchorage this week for a reading, book signing, and discussion of Our Bodies, Ourselves: Pregnancy and Birthand a screening of the film Orgasmic Birth at Bear Tooth Theatre. This afternoon, she joins host Dr. Woodard on Line One to discuss women's health issues.
Download Audio (MP3) GUESTS:
- Judy Norsigian, co-founder and executive director, Boston Women's Health Book Collective
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, May 4, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, May 4, 2009 at 8:00 p.m PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS: