Line One: Child Abuse, Part 2
Today, Dr. Thad Woodard continues his discussion of child abuse with Dr. Cathy Baldwin-Johnson, MD who is also the medical director of Alaska CARES. Joining Dr. Woodard and Dr. Baldwin-Johnson is Josh Arvidson, Clinical Manager and Project Director of theNational Child Traumatic Stress Network’s Alaska Site, the Alaska Child Trauma Project at Anchorage Community Mental Health Services.
- National Child Abuse Prevention Month
- Alaska CARES
- National Child Traumatic Stress Network
- Anchorage Community Mental Health Services
- Line One: Child Abuse, Part 1
Download Audio (MP3)GUESTS:
- Josh Arvidson , LCSW, Clinical Manager and Project Director, National Child Traumatic Stress Network's Alaska Site, the Alaska Child Trauma Project at Anchorage Community Mental Health Center
- Cathy Baldwin-Johnson, MD, Alaska CARES
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, April 6, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, April 6, 2009 at 8:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS: