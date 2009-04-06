Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Child Abuse, Part 2

Published April 6, 2009 at 7:00 PM AKDT

Today, Dr. Thad Woodard continues his discussion of child abuse with Dr. Cathy Baldwin-Johnson, MD who is also the medical director of Alaska CARES. Joining Dr. Woodard and Dr. Baldwin-Johnson is Josh Arvidson, Clinical Manager and Project Director of theNational Child Traumatic Stress Network’s Alaska Site, the Alaska Child Trauma Project at Anchorage Community Mental Health Services.

Download Audio (MP3)GUESTS:

