Combining conventional treatment, adventure-based therapy, and Native cultural activities, Raven's Way is a residential substance abuse treatment program serving the youth of Alaska. Brett Wilcox is a treatment supervisor for Ravens' Way Adolescent Treatment Program, located in Sitka, Alaska. Today Wilcox joins host Dr. Woodard onLine Oneto talk about teen drug abuse and unique treatment methods used at Raven's Way.

Download Audio (MP3) HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:

Brett Wilcox, treatment supervisor, Ravens' Way Adolescent Treatment Program

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, February 23, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, February 23, 2009 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD'S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS: