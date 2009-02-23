Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Line One: Ravens&#039; Way Adolescent Treatment Program

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 23, 2009 at 10:56 AM AKST
rw-logo

Combining conventional treatment, adventure-based therapy, and Native cultural activities, Raven's Way is a residential substance abuse treatment program serving the youth of Alaska. Brett Wilcox is a treatment supervisor for Ravens' Way Adolescent Treatment Program, located in Sitka, Alaska. Today Wilcox joins host Dr. Woodard onLine Oneto talk about teen drug abuse and unique treatment methods used at Raven's Way.

Download Audio (MP3) HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, February 23, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, February 23, 2009 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

  • Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD'S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
Line One
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack