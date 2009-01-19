Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Health and nature

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published January 19, 2009 at 10:48 AM AKST
Most Americans need to be more active. A great way to do this is to take advantage of outdoor activities and what better place to do this than Anchorage? Today on Line One, Dr. Woodard discusses the health benefits of outdoor activity with Bob Peart, founding director of The Kesho Trust.

Download Audio (MP3) HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, January 19, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, January 19, 2009 at 7:00 p.m.

