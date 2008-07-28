Line One: The Importance of Knowing Your Family's Health History
This week Dr. Thad Woodard talks about the importance of knowing your family's health history with Vence Bonham, J. D., Senior Advisor to the Director on Societal Implications of Genomics, and Chief of Education and Community Involvement at the National Human Genome Research Institute.LINKS:
- My Family Health Portrait
- Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act of 2008
- The U.S. Surgeon General's Family History Initiative
- CDC: National Office of Public Health Genomics - Family History
Download AudioHOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:
- Vence Bonham, J. D., National Human Genome Research Institute
- Live Callers
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, July 28, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, July 28, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
DR. WOODARD'S FAVORITE LINE ONE RELATED LINKS: