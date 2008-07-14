Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Breast Imaging Advancements

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published July 14, 2008 at 12:11 PM AKDT

Dr. Denise Farleigh and Shelley Coolidge from the Providence Imaging Center in Anchorage discuss recent advancements in breast imaging and new radiologic techniques used to diagnose breast cancer. As the only imaging center in Alaska to earn the prestigious "Breast Imaging Center of Excellence" award (2008), Dr. Woodard explores what makes the Providence Imaging Center stand out from the rest.

