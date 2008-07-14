Line One: Breast Imaging Advancements

Dr. Denise Farleigh and Shelley Coolidge from the Providence Imaging Center in Anchorage discuss recent advancements in breast imaging and new radiologic techniques used to diagnose breast cancer. As the only imaging center in Alaska to earn the prestigious "Breast Imaging Center of Excellence" award (2008), Dr. Woodard explores what makes the Providence Imaging Center stand out from the rest.

HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:

Dr. Denise Farleigh , Medical Director of Providence Imaging Center, Director of mammography

, Medical Director of Providence Imaging Center, Director of mammography Shelley Coolidge, nurse, Providence Imaging Center

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, July 14, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, July 14, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD'S FAVORITE LINE ONE RELATED LINKS: