Line One: Environmental cancer risks

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 30, 2008 at 11:29 AM AKDT

Today's guests is Dr. Devra Davis, director of the world's first Center for Environmental Oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute. Her most recent book, The Secret History of the War on Cancer describes the trials and tribulations of the public health efforts to affect the environmental causes of cancer.

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, June 30, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, June 23, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.

