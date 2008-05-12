Line One: Canadian and American health care systems compared

The U.S. spends twice as much as other industrialized nations on health care, yet our system performs poorly in comparison. How would you be treated in a Canadian emergency room versus one in the US.? While you might pay less, how would the treatment and "wait time" differ? President of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Brian Day joins Dr. Woodard from Toronto to give us a better understanding of the Canadian health care system.

