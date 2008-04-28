Line One: Child passenger safety

This week Dr. Woodard explores the rationale behind the regulations and recommendations on child passenger safety. What are Alaska's laws on child safety seats? What are the "best practices" regarding child passenger safety? Two local experts, Gordon Glaser and Peggy Hayashi join Dr. Woodard in the studio to answer your questions.

MORE LINKS:

HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, April 28, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, April 28, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD'S FAVORITE LINE ONE RELATED LINKS: