Line One: Child passenger safety

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 28, 2008 at 11:45 AM AKDT

This week Dr. Woodard explores the rationale behind the regulations and recommendations on child passenger safety. What are Alaska's laws on child safety seats? What are the "best practices" regarding child passenger safety?  Two local experts, Gordon Glaser and Peggy Hayashi join Dr. Woodard in the studio to answer your questions.

GUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, April 28, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, April 28, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

