Line One: Child passenger safety
This week Dr. Woodard explores the rationale behind the regulations and recommendations on child passenger safety. What are Alaska's laws on child safety seats? What are the "best practices" regarding child passenger safety? Two local experts, Gordon Glaser and Peggy Hayashi join Dr. Woodard in the studio to answer your questions.
- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
- Insurance Institute for Highway Safety - Highway Loss Data Institute
- Alaska Injury Prevention Center
MORE LINKS:
- Alaska's Child Passenger Safety Program
- American Academy of Pediatrics: Car Safety Seats: A Guide for Families - 2008
- SeatCheck.org
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Gordon Glaser, Education Specialist/Safe Kids Liaison, State of Alaska, Division of Public Health
- Peggy Hayashi, statewide coordinator, Alaska Child Passenger Safety
