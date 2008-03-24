Line One: Wilderness Medicine

With summer approaching and outdoor activities on the rise Line One will explore wilderness medicine with guests Deb Ajango from UAA and Dr. Paul S. Auerbach, founder and past president of the Wilderness Medical Society and editor of the definitive medical reference text Wilderness Medicine.

HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:

Dr. Paul S. Auerbach is Clinical Professor of Surgery in the Division of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University Medical Center. Dr. Auerbach is a founder and past president of the Wilderness Medical Society, editor of the definitive medical reference text Wilderness Medicine, 5th Edition, and author of the leading book on outdoor health for laypersons, entitled Medicine for the Outdoors. He serves on the National Medical Committee for the National Ski Patrol System and is a recipient of the DAN America Award from the Divers Alert Network, Outstanding Contribution in Education Award from the American College of Emergency Physicians, and a NOGI Award in 2006 from the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences. Dr. Auerbach is one of the world's leading authorities on wilderness medicine. He continues to practice medicine, teach, perform research, and advise numerous agencies and organizations.

Deb Ajango is a W-EMT and an instructor for Wilderness First Responder classes. She is also a highly experienced climbing and wilderness guide. She now has her own business (http://www.safetyed.net/ ) consulting on wilderness risk management. While serving as director for the University of Alaska Anchorage's outdoor education department, she earned a variety of awards, served on a university curriculum committee, and was named to the university's task force on curriculum development and assessment. Ms. Ajango has written a variety of papers on safety education, has written and published two books on the topic, and helped edit the most recent version of the Association for Experiential Education's (AEE's) Manual of Accreditation Standards for Adventure Programs. She currently sits on the accreditation council for AEE.

