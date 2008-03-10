Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Dr. Jack Hickel

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 10, 2008 at 11:16 AM AKDT
Dr. Jack Hickel has spent many years in Swaziland as a medical missionary. Today he is a local family physician working at Southcentral Foundation. This week, Dr. Hickel sits down with Dr. Woodard, to discuss the medical situation in the southern Sudan region and his upcoming medical missionary work there.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, March 10, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, March 10, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.

