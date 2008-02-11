Line One: Bioesthetic Dentistry

This week on Line One, Dr. Bill Gerace, DDS and Dr. Joseph Mauro, DDS join Dr. Woodard for a discussion about bioesthetic dentistry. Unlike traditional dentistry which is reactive in nature, bioesthetic dentistry is proactive. Precise analysis of the jaw and teeth helps diagnose where the system is breaking down. Treatment is designed to restore harmony to the dental system and prevent further damage.

