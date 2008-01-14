Line One: Changes in health care for Alaska Natives in Anchorage
Dr. Doug Eby and Karen McIntire of Southcentral Foundation join Dr. Woodard to discuss the results of changes made to health care for Native Alaskans.
- American Academy of Family Physicians: Transforming Your Practice - What Matters Most
- Baldrige National Quality Program
HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUESTS:
- Dr. Doug Eby, VP of Medical Service, Southcentral Foundation
- Karen McIntire, Director of Organizational Structure, Southcentral Foundation
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, Jan 14, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, Jan 14, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
