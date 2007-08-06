Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Line One: Sports - Healthy, Safe and Fun

Published August 6, 2007 at 3:00 PM AKDT

This week Dr. Thad Woodard talks with pediatrician and Olympic team physician Dr. Paul Stricker about how parents can make sports more healthy, safe and fun for kids.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST: Dr. Paul Stricker
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, Aug 6, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, Aug 6, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

