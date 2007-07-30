Line One: Lying in Weight

The perception is that eating disorders are more prevalent in adolescents and young adults, but is this true? Today's guest is journalist, ex-molecular biologist and author Trisha Gura, Ph.D. Dr. Gura wrote Lying in Weight: The Hidden Epidemic of Eating Disorders in Adult Women, in which she investigated eating disorders in young women and the population at large. Today we discuss findings from her research and take your calls.HOST: Dr. Thad WoodardGUEST: Trisha Gura, Ph.D., author of Lying in Weight: The Hidden Epidemic of Eating Disorders in Adult WomenLIVE BROADCAST: Mon, Jul 30, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, Jul 30, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: