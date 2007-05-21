Line One: Pop Psychology

Psychological advice on happiness, depression, relationships and more is easily available through books, radio, TV and the Internet -- but how reliable is this advice? Dr. Woodard interviews Stewart Justman, author of Fool's Paradise: The Unreal World of Pop Psychology to exam what we know about this phenomenon.Host: Dr. Thad WoodardGuest: Stewart Justman, authorOriginal Broadcast (LIVE): Mon, May 21, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.Repeat Broadcast: Mon, May 21, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: